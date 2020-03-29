Head-To-Head Review: Sintx Technologies (SINT) vs. Its Peers

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sintx Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sintx Technologies Competitors 1154 3672 6060 351 2.50

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 601.92%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.59%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $90,000.00 -$8.65 million -0.01 Sintx Technologies Competitors $1.43 billion $151.26 million -48.01

Sintx Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies. Sintx Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -657.71% -70.34% -44.54% Sintx Technologies Competitors -553.08% -106.56% -23.09%

Summary

Sintx Technologies peers beat Sintx Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

