HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to post sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE HFC opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after acquiring an additional 144,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,187,000 after acquiring an additional 137,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $97,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Earnings History and Estimates for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

