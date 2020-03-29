Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Shares of Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Vystar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,956,123 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST)

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

