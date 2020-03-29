Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,018.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hess by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.82. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

