Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce $27.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $27.62 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $26.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $114.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.96 billion to $114.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $118.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.10 billion to $120.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.79. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.