Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will post sales of $320.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.70 million. Cable One posted sales of $278.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,449,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,467.37 on Friday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $974.03 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,569.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,479.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

