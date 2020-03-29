Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ST opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

