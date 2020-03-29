Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $68.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $174.69 million, with estimates ranging from $70.93 million to $268.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at $666,003.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.