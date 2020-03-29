Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

ADVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,304,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

