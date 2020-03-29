F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $168.94. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

