Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €17.00 by Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.18 ($23.47).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

