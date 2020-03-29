HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.33 ($44.57).

ETR:HLE opened at €24.68 ($28.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

