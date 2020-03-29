Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 42.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €64.90 ($75.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 1-year high of €82.00 ($95.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

