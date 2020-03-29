Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.25 ($29.36).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

ETR:HHFA opened at €12.54 ($14.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.25. The stock has a market cap of $912.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €12.54 ($14.58) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.