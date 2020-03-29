HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €44.00 by Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.33 ($84.11).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €38.53 ($44.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.83.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

