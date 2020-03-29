Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €75.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GXI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.57 ($84.38).

ETR:GXI opened at €56.20 ($65.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

