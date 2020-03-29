UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €66.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.51 ($71.52).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 opened at €52.45 ($60.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.38. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1-year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.