Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.51 ($71.52).

G24 opened at €52.45 ($60.99) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 69.93. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a twelve month high of €65.75 ($76.45).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

