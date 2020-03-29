Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Evotec stock opened at €19.54 ($22.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.62. Evotec has a one year low of €17.17 ($19.97) and a one year high of €27.29 ($31.73). The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 78.16.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

