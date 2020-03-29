Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €28.00 by Deutsche Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

EVT opened at €19.54 ($22.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 78.16. Evotec has a 1 year low of €17.17 ($19.97) and a 1 year high of €27.29 ($31.73).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

