Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.51 ($13.38).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €8.70 ($10.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.40. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.99.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

