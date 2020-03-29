Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €25.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.23 ($33.99).

ETR:DUE opened at €17.38 ($20.21) on Thursday. Duerr has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.73.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

