Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€4.00” Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.05 ($7.03).

DEZ stock opened at €3.43 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is €4.11 and its 200 day moving average is €5.07. The stock has a market cap of $414.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Deutz has a 1-year low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

