DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.78 ($36.95).

ETR DRI opened at €17.94 ($20.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.79. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a fifty-two week high of €34.48 ($40.09).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

