Barclays Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €35.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.78 ($36.95).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €17.94 ($20.86) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a twelve month high of €34.48 ($40.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

