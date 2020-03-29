Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.66 ($47.28).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €24.15 ($28.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.66. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

