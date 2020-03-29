Warburg Research Reiterates €6.60 Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DEZ. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.05 ($7.03).

DEZ opened at €3.43 ($3.99) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market cap of $414.32 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. Deutz has a 52 week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

