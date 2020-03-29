Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.78 ($36.95).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €17.94 ($20.86) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 12-month high of €34.48 ($40.09). The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.79.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.