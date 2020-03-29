Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.78 ($36.95).

DRI stock opened at €17.94 ($20.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 1 year high of €34.48 ($40.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

