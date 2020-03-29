Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €20.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.87 ($49.84).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €17.93 ($20.84) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.54 and a 200 day moving average of €40.83. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

