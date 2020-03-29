Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €60.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.64 ($124.00).

Continental stock opened at €64.70 ($75.23) on Thursday. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

