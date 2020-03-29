Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.10 ($78.02).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €45.52 ($52.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.03 and a 200-day moving average of €66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

