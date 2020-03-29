Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.71 ($50.82).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €27.20 ($31.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.18. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.