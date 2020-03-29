Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$130.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

WN opened at C$97.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 446.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$103.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.13. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$84.01 and a 52 week high of C$113.94.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 7.8100003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total transaction of C$691,588.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,241,061.20.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

