Scotiabank Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.10

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TV. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.27.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

