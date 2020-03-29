Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.30. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.27.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

