Royal Bank of Canada Trims Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Target Price to C$2.50

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy International Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $94.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. Trilogy International Partners has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

