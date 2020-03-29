Raymond James Cuts Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target to C$2.00

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SPG opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million and a PE ratio of 220.00.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.