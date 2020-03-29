Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

SOX opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07. Stuart Olson has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.87.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.