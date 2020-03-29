Cormark Trims Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Target Price to C$2.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.15 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.24.

TSE SES opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,780.64.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

