Laurentian Lowers Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$15.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.72 million and a PE ratio of 22.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.99. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$15.45.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,707,032.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

