Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$13.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIS. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday.

SIS opened at C$10.37 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $524.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.99.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,707,032.50. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050 in the last three months.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

