Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Set at C$14.00 by Pi Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) has been given a C$14.00 price objective by Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.
TSE SIS opened at C$10.37 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.99. The stock has a market cap of $524.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.06.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.
