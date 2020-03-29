Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIS. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.
SIS stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $524.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.
