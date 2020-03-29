Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIS. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.

SIS stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $524.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total value of C$26,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,794,525. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050 in the last ninety days.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

