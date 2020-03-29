Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.24.

Shares of SES opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.74.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$765,780.64.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

