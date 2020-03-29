Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

SIS stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $524.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.99. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.45.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total value of C$26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,707,032.50. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050 over the last quarter.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

