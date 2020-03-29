Raymond James Analysts Give Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) a C$12.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

SIA opened at C$11.94 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $769.99 million and a P/E ratio of 108.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 841.36%.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Continental a €60.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Continental a €60.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler a €35.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler a €35.00 Price Target
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston Price Target to C$130.00
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston Price Target to C$130.00
Scotiabank Lowers Trevali Mining Price Target to C$0.10
Scotiabank Lowers Trevali Mining Price Target to C$0.10
Trevali Mining Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets
Trevali Mining Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report