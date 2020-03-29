Raymond James Analysts Give Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) a C$12.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

SIA opened at C$11.94 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $769.99 million and a P/E ratio of 108.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 841.36%.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

