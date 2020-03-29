Cormark Trims Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Target Price to C$5.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI opened at C$4.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,511,744.08. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$70,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,517 shares in the company, valued at C$396,991.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $526,384.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.