Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Reduced by Analyst

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $866.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Insiders purchased a total of 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 327,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.