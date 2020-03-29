Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.48

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $7.75. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 15,600 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 23,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $170,029.38. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

